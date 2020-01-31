Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 5.24% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 140,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 145,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.