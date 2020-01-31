Mellanox Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,900 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,150% compared to the average volume of 792 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $121.95 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $122.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,880,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 70,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,793,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

