MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.80.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

TSE MEG traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,360. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$791.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.