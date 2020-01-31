MediBloc [QRC20] Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,460.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.01937760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.26 or 0.04089874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00716999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00773829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009369 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00710887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

