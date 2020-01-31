Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $214.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

