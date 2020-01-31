MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Shares Gap Down to $172.71

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $181.12, but opened at $172.71. MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares last traded at $166.06, with a volume of 2,275,664 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 179,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

