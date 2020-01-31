M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SAA opened at GBX 101 ($1.33) on Tuesday. M&C Saatchi has a 1 year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a market cap of $93.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.02.

In other news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair purchased 415,323 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

