Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. 2,747,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

