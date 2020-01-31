Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.77 million.Maxim Integrated Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.57-0.65 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $62.06. 2,747,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,812. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.23.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

