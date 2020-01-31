Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.77 million.Maxim Integrated Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.57-0.65 EPS.
Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $62.06. 2,747,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,812. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.23.
In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
