Max Property Group (MPG) Price Reaches $0.0050

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a market cap of $593,413.00 and approximately $30,043.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016944 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000568 BTC.

999 (999) traded 84.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000893 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005523 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.