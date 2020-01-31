Maverick Chain (MVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $263,586.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $263,586.00 and approximately $2,805.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

