Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Up 17.9% in January

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.27. 57,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,711. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18.

Get Materion alerts:

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth $26,938,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 113.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Materion by 4.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 201,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.