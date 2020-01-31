Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.63 and its 200 day moving average is $284.84. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.