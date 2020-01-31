Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MARS. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marston’s to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marston’s from GBX 132 ($1.74) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 112.09 ($1.47).

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 105.10 ($1.38) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $694.04 million and a P/E ratio of -37.54. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.50%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

