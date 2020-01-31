Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.46. Marriott International posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $391,877.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.04. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $112.68 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.