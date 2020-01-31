Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.46. Marriott International posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $391,877.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.04. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $112.68 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

