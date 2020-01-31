Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 107,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $255.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.91. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

