MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.03. 5,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,341. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Buckingham Research raised their price target on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,870.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

