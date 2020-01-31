MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKTX. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $358.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.24. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

