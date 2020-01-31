MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 256,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,656 shares of company stock valued at $327,168. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 23.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MarineMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

