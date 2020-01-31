ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,458.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,450. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $75.59 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.35.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

