MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MNKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of MNKD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. 59,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,575. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MannKind by 48.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MannKind by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 86.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

