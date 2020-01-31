Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 136,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MANU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 1,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $763.70 million, a PE ratio of 168.74, a PEG ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

MANU has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Manchester United by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Manchester United by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

