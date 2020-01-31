Maker Price Up 17.2% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $541.27 or 0.05739798 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. During the last week, Maker has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $534.98 million and $4.10 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00128705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034494 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016027 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010668 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,375 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX, Radar Relay, CoinMex, GOPAX, BitMart, Bibox, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.