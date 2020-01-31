Maincoin Price Up 29.7% This Week (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $774,645.00 and $10,461.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.27 or 0.05788315 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034164 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,380,698 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

