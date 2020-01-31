Main Street Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 7.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.