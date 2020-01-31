Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,852.78 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,024.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,965.11.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.