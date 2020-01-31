Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 895 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after buying an additional 297,661 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

BRKS stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.37. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $50.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 714,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,347,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,337 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,089. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

