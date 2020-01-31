Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,242 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $71,709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,231,000 after buying an additional 135,066 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $47.87 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 159.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

