Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot by 63.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,673,000 after purchasing an additional 369,466 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 274,582 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 573.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after buying an additional 380,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $49.59 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.99.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

