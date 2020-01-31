Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 519,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 437,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 132,727 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 22,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $1,190,591.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $384,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,356.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,957 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,642 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

