Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.