Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,459 Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Anixter International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

AXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

