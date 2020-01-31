Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,184 KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in KLA by 119.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in KLA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $168.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $800,370.00. Insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

