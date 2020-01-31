Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 33,283 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,806 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,283 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $839.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWN shares. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

