Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,895 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 3,136 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,561,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,235,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 78,072 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,561,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,235,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

SEM stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

