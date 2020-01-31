Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 708,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

MGA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 656,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

