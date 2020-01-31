MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.09-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.65 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09-0.13 EPS.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 12,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.99.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.