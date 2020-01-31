MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.74 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.16. 16,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

