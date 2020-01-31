M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.45. 992,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 9.08. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

