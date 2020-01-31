LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Update

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 17,440,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In other news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,701,812.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. LYFT has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LYFT will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

