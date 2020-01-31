Lubar & Co. Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lubar & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lubar & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 80.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 185,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,879 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

