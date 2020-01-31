LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $836.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) to post $836.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.47 million to $865.90 million. LSC Communications reported sales of $939.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.57 million. LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE LKSD remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Friday. 108,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. LSC Communications has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LSC Communications by 4,220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 684,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LSC Communications by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 286,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LSC Communications by 828.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in LSC Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LSC Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 74,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

