LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $121.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,404 shares of company stock worth $13,946,921. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 940.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

