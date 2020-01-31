Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 6.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 590,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,708. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.