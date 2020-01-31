Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to at Argus

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Argus to in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.81.

NYSE LMT traded down $6.96 on Wednesday, reaching $428.94. 80,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.91. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $287.79 and a 12 month high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

