Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns News Impact Score of -3.00

Headlines about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Lloyds Banking Group's analysis:

LYG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

