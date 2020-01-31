Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Splunk were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Splunk by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,137,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $134,038,000 after purchasing an additional 273,075 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 900,604 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $161.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

