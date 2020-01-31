Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.56.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

