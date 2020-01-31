Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,571 shares of company stock worth $1,713,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $205.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

