Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 171,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5,770.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $198.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $201.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.